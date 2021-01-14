We Know the Cast of 'Bling Empire' Is Rich, but Just How Rich?

Christine is the socialite wife of Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Gabriel Chiu, which makes it sound like she doesn’t really do anything, but in reality, Christine works as the director of Gabriel’s medical practice, which she also helped establish.

Christine is a noted philanthropist and together with the Prince of Wales, she spearheaded the opening of The Prince’s Foundation Chiu Integrated Health Programme in Scotland.

Christine is known to spend over $100,000 on evening gowns (like the one she wore to meet Prince Charles) and her total net worth is reported to be around $20 million.