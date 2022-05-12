Logo
Home > Realitytv > Bling Empire
'Bling Empire'
Source: Netflix

'Bling Empire'

How Old Is the Cast of 'Bling Empire' Season 2?

By

May. 12 2022, Published 5:39 p.m. ET

More than a year after Season 1 captivated viewers, the hit Netflix reality series, Bling Empire, is officially back for another season. This time around, the parties are grander, the fashion looks are more elevated, and the drama is just as intense as ever before.

The show follows a group of wealthy Asian and Asian-American friends who are based in Los Angeles. Money may not be an issue for most of the cast members, but they can all still find ways to disagree about plenty of other issues.

Article continues below advertisement

Most of the Season 1 cast is back for the sophomore season, except for Jessey Lee and Chèrie Chan. The couple left the show part way through filming Season 2, but there are two new additions who filled the void in the cast.

As fans watch the eight-episode season, they may be wondering how old the new and returning Bling Empire stars are. Keep scrolling to find out their ages.

1. Anna Shay (61)

Anna Shay
Source: Netflix

Anna Shay

The undisputed queen of Bling Empire also happens to be the wisest when it comes to the years that she has under her belt. Anna's birthday is on New Year's Eve — which seems fitting for such a glamorous woman.

Article continues below advertisement

2. Christine Chiu (39)

Christine Chiu
Source: Netflix

Christine Chiu

Christine, whose feud with Anna continues on Season 2 of the Netflix series, will celebrate her milestone 40th birthday in on Dec. 14, 2022. Her husband, Dr. Gabriel Chiu, is in his 50s.

Article continues below advertisement

3. Kevin Kreider (38)

Kevin Kreider
Source: Netflix

Kevin Kreider

The model-turned-reality-star is exploring his connection to Kim Lee on Season 2. He turned 38 in August of 2022, so he's only about a year younger than Christine.

Article continues below advertisement

4. Kane Lim (32)

Kane Lim
Source: Netflix

Kane Lim

The real estate agent, who happens to actually work at The Oppenheim Group, will test his friendship with Kevin on the new season. Kane was born in December of 1989.

Article continues below advertisement

5. Kelly Mi Li (36)

Kelly Mi Li
Source: Netflix

Kelly Mi Li

Though Kelly appeared to reconcile with Andrew Gray on the Season 1 finale of Bling Empire, she's living her best single life on the sophomore season. Kelly was 35 during filming, but she turned 36 in November 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

6. Kim Lee (33)

Kim Lee
Source: Netflix

Kim Lee

The DJ has stayed mum about her current relationship status with Kevin since filming for Season 2 wrapped.

Kim will turn 34 on May 22, 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

7. Jaime Xie (24)

Jaime Xie
Source: Netflix

Jaime Xie

The model/socialite, who is the daughter of billionaire Ken Xie, is the youngest cast member on Bling Empire. Like Kelly, Jaime also has a November birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

8. Dorothy Wang (34)

Dorothy Wang
Source: Netflix

Dorothy Wang

The Season 2 addition is contemplating a move to New York on the new set of episodes. Dorothy, who previously starred on Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, turned 34 on Jan. 27, 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

9. Mimi Morris (52)

Mimi Morris
Source: Netflix

Mimi Morris

Mimi is also new to Bling Empire, and she's married to businessman Donald Morris. The two share a son named Skyler together (Mimi also has two other children from a past marriage).

The billionaire turned 52 in October of 2021.

Season 2 of Bling Empire will be available to stream on Netflix beginning on May 13 at 3 a.m. ET.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Are 'Bling Empire' Stars Kevin Kreider and Kim Lee Dating? Inside the Rumors

Cherie Is "Potentially Not Coming Back" if 'Bling Empire' Season 2 Happens (EXCLUSIVE)

Where Is the 'Bling Empire' Cast Now? An Update for Fans

Latest Bling Empire News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.