How Old Is the Cast of 'Bling Empire' Season 2?

More than a year after Season 1 captivated viewers, the hit Netflix reality series, Bling Empire, is officially back for another season. This time around, the parties are grander, the fashion looks are more elevated, and the drama is just as intense as ever before.

The show follows a group of wealthy Asian and Asian-American friends who are based in Los Angeles. Money may not be an issue for most of the cast members, but they can all still find ways to disagree about plenty of other issues.