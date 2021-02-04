Cherie Is "Potentially Not Coming Back" if 'Bling Empire' Season 2 Happens (EXCLUSIVE)

Cherie Chan is one of the breakout stars of the Netflix reality series, and fans praised her ability to be vulnerable.

Viewers may have initially watched Bling Empire to see the luxury and to learn more about the high-end lifestyles that include terms like "high jewelry," and "couture vs. ready-to-wear." But, many kept clicking "Next Episode" for the drama, and for the emotional storylines about love, loss, and trying to belong.

Throughout Season 1, Cherie featured her pregnancy with son Jevon, her adjustment to having two young kids, and her proposal to beau Jessey Lee after years of waiting for him to pop the question. During it all, she was also grieving her mom's recent death from cancer.

Following the show's immense success (including consecutive days on Netflix's Top 10 list in multiple countries), Cherie spoke exclusively with Distractify about her future in front of the cameras, why she almost didn't do the show in the first place, and who she's still in touch with from the cast.

"It depends because Jessey's so busy with all of his businesses," Cherie added. "I'm starting to get really busy with the kids and my own business. We might or we might not; we don't know."

After all, the couple has their two young kids, Jadore and Jevon, in addition to operating their Religion Tequila business and their IT company, Bresatech. Cherie is also working on something in the skincare world (and she's planning to divulge further details soon).

"Jessey and I talked about potentially not coming back for Season 2. We don't know. We might, we might not," Cherie told Distractify about her future on the reality show.

Though Cherie and Jessey were "very grateful" for the show's impact on fans, they aren't sure they'd return to filming if Season 2 is commissioned.

While Bling Empire has become a viral sensation since it was first released on the streaming service on Jan. 15, it has yet to be officially renewed for a second season. Despite its success, filming primarily took place in the greater Los Angeles area, a city that has gone through multiple lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, most of the events featured on the show were elaborate soirees.

The reality star almost didn't do 'Bling Empire' at all.

Cherie's admission about her future on Bling Empire may come as a surprise to some viewers, but the denim heiress almost didn't do the show in the first place. When Cherie learned that the series had been greenlit by the streaming giant, she was in the throes of caring for her terminally ill mom. Her mother wasn't thrilled at the prospect of Cherie or Jessey filming, either. But, she came around and she gave Cherie her blessing.

"When we found out that the show had been picked up by Netflix, we weren't sure if we should do the show. We were so busy with my mom," Cherie said about the period of time when filming started. "I remember going to the hospital and talking to my mom and telling her that the show got picked up. The whole time, she was against me filming. At that moment, she was like, 'No, you should do it.'"

Source: Netflix

As Cherie mentioned on the show, her co-stars Kane Lim and Kevin Kreider had gone to visit her mom in the hospital while she was sick. Their friendship and support to Cherie helped to solidify her change in position regarding Bling Empire.

"My mom had known Kane and Kevin too because they had gone to the hospital to visit her. She really liked them, and she thought that they were such great people for coming to help me and to help her," Cherie added about what encouraged her mom to change her mind. The rest is history.