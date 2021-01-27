Where Is the 'Bling Empire' Cast Now? An Update for Fans

Cherie and Jessey scored major points during Season 1 as the fan-favorite couple. And after watching the duo welcome their daughter into the world, fans have been rooting for their success.

And the new family has been doing pretty well. Cherie was glowing as she expressed the couple's status on their nuptials.

"We definitely don't have a date, we don't want to have a Zoom wedding, we don't want to plan and have a small wedding or people to get sick," she explains. "We don't know anything yet. Nothing is set in stone yet."

Jessey later joined in saying that this season was "emotional" and that he's happy that he could share their lives with the audience.