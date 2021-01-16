Netflix's 'Bling Empire' Is So Wild, You Won't Believe These People Really Exist

The plot of Bling Empire isn't very difficult to understand because the focus is more on the characters themselves. Marketed as Selling Sunset meets Crazy Rich Asians, the show follows real-life friends (and sometimes rivals) as they navigate their wealth. While many reality shows have been based on throwing random cast members together, it's probably a good sign that this cast knows each other behind the camera.

In an interview with OprahMag.com, show runner Brandon Panaligan said of the cast, "We tapped into the energy of a group who already know each other and are invested in each other's lives. That's the magic in starting a show like this — it's not forced. We brought our cameras into a world that was already there."

It sounds like despite the on-screen drama, the cast is actually very familiar with one another, effectively making the show "real."