'Bling Empire' Star Kelly Mi Li Talks Relationship Status and Past "Trauma" (EXCLUSIVE)

"The Asians are here...!"

Netflix dropped its highly anticipated new reality series Bling Empire, which follows a group of real-life Asian and Asian-American besties living a lavish lifestyle in Los Angeles.

"It really is the real-life version of Crazy Rich Asians. It’s a peek into the life of my friends and me in Los Angeles," cast member Kelly Mi Li exclusively told Distractify about the unscripted show. "It’s really fun. It’s funny; it’s sexy. It’s also very intimate and vulnerable."