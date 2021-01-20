Want to Set up an Appointment With the Healers From 'Bling Empire'? You Can Thank Us Later

Through the course of Bling Empire , audiences (and Kevin) gasped as they saw the cast members casually drop thousands of dollars on parties, designer goods, and other luxury items. But while money can buy a lot of things, it can't buy happiness, which is something the cast of Bling Empire knows all too well.

And while we might not be able to treat ourselves with the lavish kind of retail therapy the Bling Empire cast enjoys, we can (maybe) book a consultation with one of their healers to achieve a rich(er) inner life.

So, who are the healers featured on this epic reality series? Keep reading.

Meet the healers of 'Bling Empire.'