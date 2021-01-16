‘Bling Empire’s Kelly Mi Li and Her Ex Had to Pay Government “Like $168 Million”

In a recent Distractify interview, Bling Empire star Kelly Mi Li mentioned her ex-husband was a man who “committed one of the biggest cyber scams in American history,” and she elaborated on that dramatic chapter of her life in the first episode of the Netflix reality show and elsewhere in the media.

“[With] my ex-husband, everything was always great, like he wanted to please me,” she told Bustle recently. “Underneath, he was building resentment or doing other things behind my back.”

Read on to learn more about Kelly’s past marriage …