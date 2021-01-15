All of LA Wants an Appointment With Christine Chiu's Husband

Netflix’s latest reality show, Bling Empire , promises to be full of big personalities. From social media influencers to models and professional DJs, this group of extremely wealthy people is sure to have plenty of drama surrounding them.

Naturally, audiences are curious about the love lives of all of the cast members, and based on the trailer alone, viewers are sure to get an inside look at who everyone on the show is dating. But of all the cast members, Christine Chiu appears to be the most settled down, having been married for 15 years.

Who is Christine Chiu’s husband?

Beverly Hills native Christine Chiu was 23 years old when she married her husband, Gabriel Chiu, on October 20, 2006. Gabriel is a renowned plastic and reconstructive surgeon who specializes in customized aesthetic procedures. Known for combining highly advanced medical techniques with a unique and skilled artistic perspective, Gabriel’s “couture contouring” is highly sought out by celebrities, athletes, moguls, and even royalty.

Gabriel studied microbiology at the University of California, Berkeley, before completing his medical training and residency at some of the most highly competitive schools in the country. After several years of training and fellowships, Gabriel returned to Los Angeles and started his private practice at Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery, which he still runs today along with his wife Christine.

Gabriel has both male and female clients and specializes in body sculpting and restorative beauty. With his artistic eye and skilled hands, Gabriel is able to deliver the results his clients want and as a result, he has a six-month waiting list and a global client base who fly across the world to see him.

Aside from running Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery together, Christine and Gabriel also collaborate on another very special project: raising their 2-year-old son, Gabriel Jr. As Christine explains in the trailer for the show, “In China, my husband's father would be an emperor, and Baby G would be a little prince.” Despite not being in China, little Gabriel Jr. does get the royal treatment.

For his first birthday, the couple donated $1 million on behalf of their son to the Cayton Children’s Museum for a dedicated wing to provide free museum admission to children from underserved communities. Along with the donation, the couple also threw their son a lavish party at the museum, complete with custom-built carnival rides and games, including a claw grabber machine with a wide array of Gucci gifts, an arcade, live musical performances, and a 10-course catering menu.

The couple clearly dotes on Gabriel Jr., but it wasn’t an easy journey to parenthood. Christine had an extremely difficult pregnancy and was even at risk of losing her own life. While discussing the possibility of having a second child with their doctor, Gabriel tells Christine through tears that when she was giving birth to their first son, he “was almost left with the choice of having to decide between you or having a child.”

Source: netflix

But when their doctor suggests surrogacy as an option for their second child, Christine admits it’s not her first choice, as she feels that “surrogacy was something that Asians tend to look down on or stay away from.” “I just don't want to do anything or make any decisions that would offend your parents and bring shame to your family,” Christine tells Gabriel.