Are 'Bling Empire' Stars Kevin Kreider and Kim Lee Dating? Inside the Rumors

The first eight episodes of Bling Empire explore Christine Chiu's feud with Anna Shay, Kelly Mi Li's complicated relationship with Power Rangers Megaforce alum Andrew Gray, and other, eminently gossip-worthy topics.

Season 2 of the hit show casts light on the latest drama and intrigue unfolding in Kevin Kreider's friendship group. A storyline focuses on the romantic developments between Kevin and Kim Lee, a DJ and actress with over 900,000 Instagram followers to boast. So, are they dating? Or is Kevin still on the market?