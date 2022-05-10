Netflix's 'Along for the Ride' Was Filmed in This Southern State

Netflix's 'Along for the Ride' Was Filmed in This Southern StateBy Tatayana Yomary
May. 10 2022, Published 5:36 p.m. ET
Calling all romance-drama lovers! Netflix's latest foray in the genre is none other than Along for the Ride. The film — based on Sarah Dessen’s novel of the same name — explores the story of Auden, a teenager who struggles with insomnia. It's the last summer before college, and she spends her time roaming the streets of the beach town of Colby, N.C., where she's visiting her father. Auden later meets Eli, a charming young man and fellow insomniac who helps Auden step outside of her box.
Since Along For the Ride gives viewers that romantic feel, it’s expected for the project to be filmed in a picturesque location. Here’s the 4-1-1 on where the movie was shot.
‘Along for the Ride’ was filmed in North Carolina.
According to The Cinemaholic, Along for the Ride was primarily filmed throughout various locations in North Carolina.
The Netflix flick joins iconic films like The Color Purple, Dirty Dancing, Last of the Mohicans, and many more projects that call the southern state home for filming.
The Cinemaholic shares that the majority of the film was shot in picturesque Carolina Beach in New Hanover County. This town is known to tourists for having gorgeous beaches that have become a hot spot for family vacations.
Additionally, the outlet shares that the popular seafood restaurant Havana’s was used to film some scenes. Other scenes were shot in and around a property near the Sand Dollar Public Beach, along with outdoor filming that features Carolina Beach Avenue North and Snow’s Cut Bridge.
Plus, popular locations including Britts Doughnut Shop, a well-known spot on the Carolina Beach Boardwalk, were used for filming. Melissa’s Coin Laundry was also used for filming some interior shots.
Since the movie features the beach in several backdrops, production utilized Pleasure Island Rentals, a canoe and kayak rental business, for filming. The outlet also notes that the park scenes were pretty much all filmed at the Carolina Beach State Park, a spacious park and recreational area by the Cape Fear River.
Other local businesses that were used by production include Nauti Dog Restaurant, Carolina Smokehouse, and North End Java Stop, per The Cinemaholic.
The production crew also shot scenes in Kure Beach in New Hanover County, specifically the Kure Dunes Tennis Courts and the Kure Beach Pier.
Production also used Brunswick County, N.C., to film several scenes on Oak Island, including some shots of its lighthouse.
When will ‘Along for the Ride’ be available to stream on Netflix?
If you're ready to check out Along for the Ride, you're in luck! Fans of the novel by Sarah Dessen would be happy to know that Along for the Ride has officially hit the platform!
Along For the Ride is currently available to stream on Netflix.