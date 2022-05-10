Is Netflix's Jason Bateman-Led Thriller Series 'Ozark' Actually Filmed in the Ozark Mountains?

Over the course of four seasons, viewers watch the main characters venture through Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Illinois. But despite being named after the stunning Ozark highlands, Decider detailed that the series filmed "around Atlanta, Ga., specifically around Lake Allatoona and Lake Lanier."

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution relayed in 2017 that Gwinnett County, Lawrenceville, Duluth, Canton, Peachtree, and Norcross were all utilized as filming locations for Ozark.