Why Is 'Ozark' Ending? Fans of the Netflix Show Are Sad It's Coming to a Close in 2022

"We always thought five [seasons] was the outside number. It just felt like after that – we didn’t want to repeat ourselves, we didn’t want the show to feel like it was continuing because it was a TV show and it had to continue."

He adds, "So really the decision has always been between is it four [seasons] or is it five [seasons], and then Netflix hit upon the idea of saying, ‘We’ll do four but we’ll make it long and split it in this way,’ and that felt perfect."