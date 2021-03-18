'Ozark' Season 4 Is Going to Be a Slow Burn for Fans Who Want It All Now

Season 3 dropped on Netflix in March 2020, which led many fans to hope that Season 4 would be released in March 2021. When the month arrived, however, and Netflix hadn't made an announcement about the premiere, expectations faltered and many wondered what that meant for the future of the show.

So far, there is no set date for Season 4 of Ozark. Because filming began in November 2020, however, it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibilities to think it could drop toward the end of 2021.