Power Couple Alert! Kaley Cuoco and 'Ozark' Actor Tom Pelphrey Are Officially an Item

Love is in the air! Kaley Cuoco, the actress perhaps best known for her portrayal of Cassie Bowden in The Flight Attendant and Penny Hofstadter in The Big Bang Theory, has shared a series of loved-up Instagram selfies with her new boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Kaley filed for divorce from her second husband, Karl Cook, in September 2021, announcing their separation at the same time. How did she and the Ozark actor meet? How long have Kaley and Tom been dating?