The April 24 episode of The Rookie, "Simone," is not an ordinary episode. It serves as a backdoor pilot for a potential spinoff starring Niecy Nash, and introduces several new characters to the fans. One of those characters is Matthew Garza, who's part of an FBI group that comes to work with the LAPD.

When Garza and his teammates come to work with John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the regular Rookie team, they don't get the best reception as the cops want to know what their plan is. However, the bigger question for fans is where — and how many times — they've seen the actor who plays Garza before. Ironically, he's a series regular on Ozark, operating on the other side of the law.