ABC Is Keeping 'The Rookie' on Duty for Season 5 — What We Know About Next Season

ABC's The Rookie has followed a path similar to its main character John Nolan (Nathan Fillion). It's never been the biggest hit, but it keeps on being successful — and on March 30, 2022, the network rewarded its success by renewing the series for Season 5.

While Nolan isn't a rookie anymore (not by a long shot!), his adventures both on and off the job have earned the show a loyal fan base. Viewers have also watched his colleagues grow, both personally and professionally.