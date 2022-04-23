ABC’s The Rookie returned to television for a fourth season in 2021 and reunited viewers with the lead character John Nolan (Nathan Fillion).

Since the series first premiered in 2018, Nolan's made more than a few friends on the job — including but not limited to Officer Jackson West (played by Titus Makin), who made his exit from the series in Season 3. Although fans were sad to see the longtime cast member leave, promos for an upcoming episode tease that he might have found a new friend on the force.