Addressing the Pregnancy Rumors About 'The Rookie' Star Melissa O'Neil

Addressing the Pregnancy Rumors About 'The Rookie' Star Melissa O'NeilBy Jamie Lerner
Apr. 8 2022, Published 10:44 a.m. ET
Season 4 of The Rookie is already a wild one, but even still, viewers are thinking about how it could get even more eventful. One thing that always adds an element of chaos is an unplanned pregnancy (even if that chaos becomes a good thing). So now, many The Rookie fans are speculating that Lucy Chen could be pregnant.
However, this rumor seems to come out of left field. There was no hint that Lucy’s story arc would go in that direction this season, and even Melissa O’Neil, the actor who plays Lucy, stays relatively hush-hush about her personal life. So is she pregnant, or is it just another baseless rumor of celebrity gossip?
‘The Rookie’ character Lucy is not pregnant.
As Lucy deals with her trauma in Season 4, she’s luckily not dealing with any more unexpected surprises (that we know of). If her character was pregnant, it would have been referenced on the show, and it’s not even a topic of conversation. There’s not even a hint of Lucy being pregnant this season as she deals with her kidnapping trial.
Despite this, it’s easy for people to make assumptions that she could be pregnant. On the other hand, Mekia Cox’s character, Nyla Harper, actually is pregnant. In Episode 11, it’s revealed that Nyla (and Mekia) are expecting, even though she’s already a parent to Lila. Now, it seems that there will be a new family member joining Nyla and Lila, likely because Mekia is pregnant in real life as well.
There’s a rumor that Melissa O’Neil is pregnant.
Whether or not Lucy in The Rookie is pregnant, a rumor suggests that the actress behind her, Melissa O’Neil, could be pregnant. However, this rumor seems to be totally unfounded, and actually comes from a parody website called “Media Mass,” which is a play on the idea of “mass media.” The website itself works to “expose with humor, exaggeration and ridicule the contemporary mass production and mass consumption that we observe.”
However, its articles can sometimes seem very real, since they cite “sources” on every rumor started. For example, the article about Melissa states, “Canadian tabloids recently reported Melissa O'Neil was pregnant after she sported what some interpreted to be a ‘baby bump’. According to the report, a source close to the couple confirmed they were expecting a child.”
But this rumor is completely baseless, and further research shows that the website itself makes it clear that everything it claims is untrue. In fact, in reality, Melissa shares very little about her personal life. It’s unknown as to if Melissa is dating or married to anyone, but what we do know is that she is a kickass actress and star of The Rookie, in addition to taking on projects such as iZombie and Dark Matter in the past.
Tune into new episodes of The Rookie every Sunday at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.