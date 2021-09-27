Titus Makin Jr. Has Been Thinking About Leaving 'The Rookie' For Some Time Now

Sandra "La Fiera" De La Cruz's henchmen came for Angela and Jackson in the Season 3 finale of The Rookie. The episode came as a shock for fans, many of whom were eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of Angela's wedding to Wesley Evers (Shawn Ashmore).

Jackson managed to deliver some lucky charms (something old, something borrowed, something blue, and something new) to Angela just before the tragedy struck.