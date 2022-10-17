‘The Rookie’ Put Bailey in Harm’s Way — Is Jenna Dewan Leaving the Show?

Is another one of Jenna Dewan’s TV roles coming to an end? Is she leaving The Rookie? Fans might still be missing seeing Jenna on The Resident or Superman & Lois or other TV projects of hers, so it’d be all too understandable if they were worried about her Rookie gig, too.

And The Rookie certainly didn’t do those fans any favors with the Season 5 episode “The Choice” on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.