‘The Rookie’ Put Bailey in Harm’s Way — Is Jenna Dewan Leaving the Show?
Is another one of Jenna Dewan’s TV roles coming to an end? Is she leaving The Rookie? Fans might still be missing seeing Jenna on The Resident or Superman & Lois or other TV projects of hers, so it’d be all too understandable if they were worried about her Rookie gig, too.
And The Rookie certainly didn’t do those fans any favors with the Season 5 episode “The Choice” on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
In that episode, the serial killer Rosalind Dyer (Annie Wersching) “returns with a vengeance,” with the life of Jenna’s character, Bailey, hanging in the balance, as ABC said in a synopsis. “With a ticking clock, the LAPD and the FBI join forces, and Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) is forced to make a deadly decision after a harrowing ultimatum.”
Is Jenna Dewan leaving ‘The Rookie’?
We’re pleased to report that there’s no indication that Jenna is leaving The Rookie any time soon. Jenna joined the show at the end of Season 3, and she was promoted from guest star to series regular for Season 4, and there’s been no report of any change to her employment on the show.
“We love [Jenna], and we’re using her a lot,” The Rookie showrunner Alexi Hawley told TVLine ahead of Season 4. “I love that [Bailey] basically is a Swiss Army knife of careers and jobs. So we will see her as a firefighter, we’ll see her do a little fighting from her capoeira instruction, and at some point we’ll see her as an Army reservist. And we get revelations about that stuff as we go.”
Does Bailey die in ‘The Rookie’?
For a while during the Oct. 16 episode, it sure seemed like Bailey was a goner. In the episode, Bailey goes out on a firefighting call only to fall — quite literally — into a trap that Rosalind had set up. Bailey lands in a steel tank lidded by an electrified grate that takes out one of the other firefighters. Then, spikes come up from the floor of the tank, and water starts flooding the space.
By phone, Rosalind orders Nolan to dump his gun and body cam and meet her at a mansion. And that’s where she explains her plot. “You’re here to murder me,” she says.
You see, Rosalind wants to turn Nolan into a murderer. And if he doesn’t comply, then she’ll kill Bailey, his girlfriend.
Meanwhile, the water level in the tank is rising ever higher, and Bailey narrowly avoids a fiery explosion inside the space. “This isn’t the first time I’ve singed my eyebrows,” she tells Nolan’s coworkers. “They grow back.”
Finally, the team manages to cut open the tank and rescue and revive Bailey before she drowns, and she gives Nolan a (very wet) hug. “I thought you were dead,” Nolan says.
“I was for a minute,” Bailey says.
“I couldn’t save you,” he laments.
“It’s OK,” she says. “You saved yourself.”
And they lived happily ever after? Not likely, but tune in to see what happens as The Rookie airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.