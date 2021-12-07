Like Most Couples, Jenna Dewan and Fiancé Steve Kazee Watch TikTok Videos in Bed (EXCLUSIVE)

When she's not working as an A-list actress and professional dancer in Hollywood, Step Up star Jenna Dewan bears another title: mom.

With the winter season upon us, Jenna — who partnered with Rite Aid to help families stay healthy this flu season — shared her "mom hacks" exclusively with Distractify when it comes to keeping her family healthy during the cold season. She also opened up about her holiday family traditions with her kids — and TikTok-ing with her fiancé Steve Kazee.