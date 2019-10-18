Jenna Dewan Reveals the Real Reason Behind Her Divorce From Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan used to be a Hollywood dream couple. They met on the set of Step Up and were eventually married in 2009. Their daughter Everly was born in 2013, and then, seemingly out of nowhere, in 2018, they announced they were splitting up.

Why did Channing leave Jenna? What went wrong for these two? Was it a mutual decision? Jenna offers some explanations and opens up about her experience in her new book called Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday.

This book is the first time she's speaking out about what happened between her and Channing. "[Divorce] was never on my docket of dreams," she wrote in her book, which was excerpted on E! News, "but alas, here I am, learning and growing through one."

She explains that at first, she used all the "typical remedies" to feel better about the breakup, from drinking wine with friends to letting herself just cry it out. When the media got ahold of the story and the coverage became relentless, Jenna wrote that she was "in a state of shock... The pain hit my like a tumbling avalanche. I was completely overcome with fear and sadness."

Although she doesn't explicitly say why Channing and she broke it off, she does write, "I started to wonder if everything I believed in and always talked about was real. Could anyone or anything ever be trusted?"

Very shortly after Channing and Jenna split, he made his relationship with Jessie J public. And Jenna found out about it just like the rest of us: over the internet. "I was learning things about my ex most people wouldn't have to face — and over the internet, as it was happening," she wrote. "There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship. I felt blindsided. Choosing grace as I learned everything about my personal situation along with the rest of the world was really difficult."

Yeah, seriously. I can't imagine what it would feel like to see your ex announce a new relationship out of the blue while you were still reeling and confused about your breakup. It would affect everything you thought you knew about your own life.

Luckily, just about a year later, Jenna is in a much better place. She's happily in love with her new boyfriend, actor Steve Kazee. And the couple is expecting their first child together.

Jenna announced that she was pregnant on September 24, 2019. "Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me," she wrote on Instagram. "@Stevekazee you are a gift from above and I couldn't be more excited to be expanding our family together...! Thank you guys for all the love!!"

Not going to lie, Jenna Dewan seems like an amazing woman, and Steve seems like a great guy. She has been through a lot and handled it with immense amounts of grace. I'm so glad she's found peace and happiness.