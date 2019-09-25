Jenna Dewan Is Having a Second Child and We're So Excited

Well, everyone, it's official — Jenna Dewan is officially pregnant with her second child. And despite the fact that this makes her breakup with Channing Tatum seem even more real than before (I'm still not over it, honestly), it seems as though Jenna and her new beau, Steve Kazee are incredibly excited. So, when is Jenna Dewan's due date? I'll be expecting an invite to the baby shower.

When is Jenna Dewan's due date? People officially confirmed Jenna's pregnancy on Tuesday, Sept. 24, when the dancer, actress, and author told the news publication that she is "beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding [her] family.” Like I said, this will be Jenna's second daughter, and Steve's first-ever baby. So that means Jenna's first child — whom she has with ex-husband Channing Tatum — 6-year-old Everly, is going to be an older sister. So exciting!

Jenna didn't officially announce her due date upon announcing her pregnancy, but PopSugar predicts it should be sometime in March or April 2020. Most people apparently tend to announce their pregnancies about 12 weeks in, which means she would have about 28 weeks left. So it sounds like a spring baby could very well be on its way. Fingers crossed!

Jenna posted an adorable pic of her baby bump. After breaking the news, Jenna posted an adorable photo to Instagram, showing her and Everly cuddling the new baby bump. And if you ask me, the caption is the best part. It reads: Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me 💕

@stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together...! Thank you guys for all the love!! Check out the photo, below.

OK, I seriously cannot handle any of this. It's too sweet. If you aren't already familiar with actor Steve Kazee, he was a character on The Walking Dead. He played the role of Lydia’s dad, Frank, as well as Gus Pfender in Shameless. He also won a Tony Award for Best Actor in the musical Once. TBH, he will never replace Channing Tatum in my heart, but it sounds like he has a lot going for him. Everyone is really, really happy for the two of them.

Channing is happy for Jenna, too. According to E! News, Jenna made a point to tell ex hubby Channing that she was expecting a second child. And as you would probably imagine, the She's The Man actor took the news incredibly well. “Jenna told Channing that she was pregnant and wanted to make sure he knew before she announced it. He is happy for her and was very supportive," a source reportedly divulged to the entertainment news publication. So it seems like everyone is happy!