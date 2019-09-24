You May Recognize Jenna Dewan's Boyfriend Steve Kazee From His Role on 'The Walking Dead'

In the upcoming season of The Walking Dead, the communities will face a dangerous enemy… the Whisperers. In Season 9, fans were introduced to Alpha (Samantha Morton) and her group of zombie-skin-wearing people. The Whisperers live among the dead, wearing homemade zombie masks made from the corpses of the undead. In a series of flashbacks, fans learned that Alpha was deranged even before the world fell apart.

At the start of the apocalypse, while hiding with a group of other survivors, Lydia (Cassady McClincy) watched as her dad was stabbed by her mom. Fans also learn that besides Alpha distributing sociopathic tendencies, she also physically abuses her daughter. Basically, she’s one twisted individual… or animal, as she likes to refer to herself.

Source: AMC

Alpha’s daughter Lydia eventually revealed to Henry (RIP) and Daryl (while being held hostage) that her mom killed her dad when she was a little girl. Actor Steve Kazee portrayed the role of Lydia’s dad Frank in The Walking Dead, who would comfort and console his daughter when she was scared, which is a juxtaposition to her mom who is unemotional and unfeeling.

The Walking Dead isn't Steve Kazee's only acting job. Besides guest-starring on an episode of The Walking Dead, the 43-year-old has numerous TV and stage credits. In 2012, Steve won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for Once. Any fans of the long-running TV comedy-drama Shameless may recognize the actor as Fiona Gallagher’s ex-husband in Season 5 and 6. You know, Gus Pfender… the guy who wrote the breakup song “The F Word.”

Source: Showtime

In a 2016 interview with TV Line , Steve talked about singing the lyrics “f--k you Fiona” to his on-screen ex. “It’s a horrible song, and it really makes Fiona feel awful,” he said. Though, he did acknowledge the catchy melody, adding, “A lot of people were still singing it [on set] throughout the day.” Well, we’re sure Shameless fans will never be able to get that earworm out of their heads.

Steve Kazee and girlfriend Jenna Dewan are expecting their first child together. Congrats to the happy couple! Steve and girlfriend Jenna Dewan confirmed the news that they are having a baby, telling People , “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” This will be Jenna’s second child, who shares custody of daughter Everly, 6, with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

Source: Instagram

Following her split, Jenna and Steve began dating in 2018. Though the couple mainly keeps their relationship private, the pair will post cute social messages. On Valentine’s Day, Steve posted a pic of his beautiful girlfriend, which he captioned, “Somehow, inexplicably, I’ve been granted the honor to have this be the person that I get to be side by side with throughout this wild journey we call life."