Logo
Home > Entertainment
She's the Man cast
Source: Paramount Pictures

15 Years Later — See the 'She's the Man' Cast Now!

By

Mar. 16 2021, Published 12:43 p.m. ET

It's hard to believe it's been 15 years since the premiere of She's the Man. Starring Amanda Bynes and a then up-and-coming actor by the name of Channing Tatum, the teen comedy follows Amanda's character Viola as she attempts to disguise herself as her brother to play on the school's soccer team. 

Article continues below advertisement

While initially not a blockbuster hit, She's the Man is now considered a cult classic and is easily one of the funniest movies of Amanda's career.

And who could ever forget that "nose bleed" scene? To see what the extremely talented cast has been up to since graduating from Illyria, keep reading below!

Amanda Bynes (Viola Hastings)

shes the man cast now viola
Source: Paramount Pictures / Instagram

Amanda Bynes was at the peak of her acting career in 2006 and followed up She's the Man with her role of Penny Pingleton in 2007's Hairspray.

Since then, Amanda has dealt with very public mental health issues and has taken a step back from acting to focus on her budding fashion career. 

Article continues below advertisement

Channing Tatum (Duke Orsino)

shes the man cast now duke
Source: Paramount Pictures / Getty Images

One of Channing's first major acting roles, She's the Man launched Channing's career. He has gone on to star in Step Up, 21 Jump Street, and Magic Mike.  

He is also the proud dad to daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. 

Article continues below advertisement

Laura Ramsey (Olivia Lennox)

shes the man cast now olivia
Source: Paramount Pictures / Getty Images

In the movie, Olivia is in love with Sebastian — the only problem is that the real Sebastian is in Europe with his band and his sister Viola stole his identity. 

In the end, Olivia ends up with the right Sebastian, and actress Laura Ramsey has continued to act, most recently landing a role on the TV series Hindsight

Article continues below advertisement

Alexandra Breckinridge (Monique Valentine)

shes the man cast now monique
Source: Paramount Pictures / Getty Images

Alexandra Breckinridge was perfect as Sebastian's stuck-up girlfriend Monique, who had a very tense relationship with Viola (to say the least). 

Today, you can watch Alexandra on the Netflix series Virgin River and on This Is Us

Article continues below advertisement

Robert Hoffman (Justin Drayton)

shes the man cast now justin
Source: Paramount Pictures / Instagram

Viola's ex-boyfriend and Duke's nemesis Justin is not the most likable character. However, actor Robert Hoffman is nothing like the on-screen jock. 

Today, Robert has shifted his focus from acting to dance and offers online masterclasses. Fun fact: He starred in Step Up 2: The Streets.

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Perkins (Eunice Bates)

shes the man cast now eunice
Source: Paramount Pictures / Twitter

Eunice Bates is the personification of the saying, "It's always the quiet ones..."

Following her role as the nerdy (but freaky) Eunice, Emily went on to star as Becky Rosen on Supernatural

Article continues below advertisement

Brandon Jay McLaren (Toby)

shes the man cast now toby
Source: Paramount Pictures / Instagram

Eunice found her perfect match with Toby, who was also Duke's best friend in She's the Man. Fast forward 15 years and Brandon is still acting, recently starring in the Netflix series Firefly Lane alongside Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke.

Article continues below advertisement

Clifton Murray (Andrew)

shes the man cast now andrew
Source: Paramount Pictures / Instagram

Who would have thought that Clifton Murray, who portrayed Duke's friend Andrew, was actually a classically trained singer? 

Clifton is part of the music group The Tenors and has performed around the world. He is also the proud dad of a son named Teddy.   

Article continues below advertisement

James Synder (Malcolm Festes)

shes the man cast now malcolm
Source: Paramount Pictures / Instagram

James Snyder has definitely come a long way from playing Viola's rival Malcolm. Before the pandemic shut down Broadway, James was performing as the top wizard Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Article continues below advertisement

Vinnie Jones (Coach Dinklage)

shes the man cast now dinklage
Source: Paramount Pictures / Getty Images

Playing the tough soccer coach shouldn't have been too hard for the British actor. Before films, Vinnie played professional soccer and was even the captain of the Welsh national team. 

Today, he is still one of the busiest actors in Hollywood, with over 100 credits to his name, including Snatch; Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels; and X-Men: The Last Stand.

Article continues below advertisement

David Cross (Principal Gold)

shes the man cast now gold
Source: Paramount Pictures / Getty Images

Best known for his work on Arrested Development, David Cross was the perfect choice to play Principal Horatio Gold opposite Amanda Bynes.  

Currently, he is starring in the TV series Genius and is married to fellow actor Amber Tamblyn

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Crew (Kia)

shes the man cast now kia
Source: Paramount Pictures / Getty Images

Since She's the Man, Canadian actress Amanda Crew has had some pretty impressive acting roles, including Tess Carroll in Charlie St. Cloud and Silicon Valley's Monica Hall. 

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Lucas (Yvonne)

shes the man cast now yvonne
Source: Paramount Pictures / Instagram

You might not know her by name, but you have definitely seen Jessica Lucas on your TV screens. 

The Canadian actress and singer currently stars in the FOX series The Resident and has appeared in Gotham, Melrose Place, and 90210 since her role in She's the Man. 

Article continues below advertisement

Jonathan Sadowski (Paul Antonio)

shes the man cast now paul
Source: Paramount Pictures / Instagram

Jonathan Sadowski stole the spotlight as Viola's friend and hairdresser Paul. 

Today, you can catch Jonathan on the TV series Sex / Life

Article continues below advertisement

James Kirk (Sebastian Hastings)

sebastian
Source: Paramount Pictures

James Kirk portrayed Viola's MIA brother Sebastian in She's the Man.

Unfortunately, James has been keeping a very low profile since appearing in the movie, with IMDB listing his last acting credit in 2018. He also does not seem to have any active social media accounts. 

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Amanda Bynes Is Engaged Now — Here’s Everyone She Dated Before Meeting Her Fiancé

Channing Tatum's Relationship History — Who Has the Actor Dated?

'Hook' Just Came to Netflix — So Where Is the Cast Now?

More From Distractify

  • CONNECT with Distractify
  • Link to Facebook
  • Link to Twitter
  • Link to Instagram
  • Link to Email Subscribe
DistractifyLogo
Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.