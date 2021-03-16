It's hard to believe it's been 15 years since the premiere of She's the Man . Starring Amanda Bynes and a then up-and-coming actor by the name of Channing Tatum , the teen comedy follows Amanda's character Viola as she attempts to disguise herself as her brother to play on the school's soccer team.

While initially not a blockbuster hit, She's the Man is now considered a cult classic and is easily one of the funniest movies of Amanda's career.

And who could ever forget that "nose bleed" scene? To see what the extremely talented cast has been up to since graduating from Illyria, keep reading below!