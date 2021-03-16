15 Years Later — See the 'She's the Man' Cast Now!By Anna Quintana
Mar. 16 2021, Published 12:43 p.m. ET
It's hard to believe it's been 15 years since the premiere of She's the Man. Starring Amanda Bynes and a then up-and-coming actor by the name of Channing Tatum, the teen comedy follows Amanda's character Viola as she attempts to disguise herself as her brother to play on the school's soccer team.
While initially not a blockbuster hit, She's the Man is now considered a cult classic and is easily one of the funniest movies of Amanda's career.
And who could ever forget that "nose bleed" scene? To see what the extremely talented cast has been up to since graduating from Illyria, keep reading below!
Amanda Bynes (Viola Hastings)
Amanda Bynes was at the peak of her acting career in 2006 and followed up She's the Man with her role of Penny Pingleton in 2007's Hairspray.
Since then, Amanda has dealt with very public mental health issues and has taken a step back from acting to focus on her budding fashion career.
Channing Tatum (Duke Orsino)
One of Channing's first major acting roles, She's the Man launched Channing's career. He has gone on to star in Step Up, 21 Jump Street, and Magic Mike.
He is also the proud dad to daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.
Laura Ramsey (Olivia Lennox)
In the movie, Olivia is in love with Sebastian — the only problem is that the real Sebastian is in Europe with his band and his sister Viola stole his identity.
In the end, Olivia ends up with the right Sebastian, and actress Laura Ramsey has continued to act, most recently landing a role on the TV series Hindsight.
Alexandra Breckinridge (Monique Valentine)
Alexandra Breckinridge was perfect as Sebastian's stuck-up girlfriend Monique, who had a very tense relationship with Viola (to say the least).
Today, you can watch Alexandra on the Netflix series Virgin River and on This Is Us.
Robert Hoffman (Justin Drayton)
Viola's ex-boyfriend and Duke's nemesis Justin is not the most likable character. However, actor Robert Hoffman is nothing like the on-screen jock.
Today, Robert has shifted his focus from acting to dance and offers online masterclasses. Fun fact: He starred in Step Up 2: The Streets.
Emily Perkins (Eunice Bates)
Eunice Bates is the personification of the saying, "It's always the quiet ones..."
Following her role as the nerdy (but freaky) Eunice, Emily went on to star as Becky Rosen on Supernatural.
Brandon Jay McLaren (Toby)
Eunice found her perfect match with Toby, who was also Duke's best friend in She's the Man. Fast forward 15 years and Brandon is still acting, recently starring in the Netflix series Firefly Lane alongside Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke.
Clifton Murray (Andrew)
Who would have thought that Clifton Murray, who portrayed Duke's friend Andrew, was actually a classically trained singer?
Clifton is part of the music group The Tenors and has performed around the world. He is also the proud dad of a son named Teddy.
James Synder (Malcolm Festes)
James Snyder has definitely come a long way from playing Viola's rival Malcolm. Before the pandemic shut down Broadway, James was performing as the top wizard Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
Vinnie Jones (Coach Dinklage)
Playing the tough soccer coach shouldn't have been too hard for the British actor. Before films, Vinnie played professional soccer and was even the captain of the Welsh national team.
Today, he is still one of the busiest actors in Hollywood, with over 100 credits to his name, including Snatch; Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels; and X-Men: The Last Stand.
David Cross (Principal Gold)
Best known for his work on Arrested Development, David Cross was the perfect choice to play Principal Horatio Gold opposite Amanda Bynes.
Currently, he is starring in the TV series Genius and is married to fellow actor Amber Tamblyn.
Amanda Crew (Kia)
Since She's the Man, Canadian actress Amanda Crew has had some pretty impressive acting roles, including Tess Carroll in Charlie St. Cloud and Silicon Valley's Monica Hall.
Jessica Lucas (Yvonne)
You might not know her by name, but you have definitely seen Jessica Lucas on your TV screens.
The Canadian actress and singer currently stars in the FOX series The Resident and has appeared in Gotham, Melrose Place, and 90210 since her role in She's the Man.
Jonathan Sadowski (Paul Antonio)
Jonathan Sadowski stole the spotlight as Viola's friend and hairdresser Paul.
Today, you can catch Jonathan on the TV series Sex / Life.
James Kirk (Sebastian Hastings)
James Kirk portrayed Viola's MIA brother Sebastian in She's the Man.
Unfortunately, James has been keeping a very low profile since appearing in the movie, with IMDB listing his last acting credit in 2018. He also does not seem to have any active social media accounts.