Channing Tatum's Relationship History — Who Has the Actor Dated?

It has been reported that the 39-year-old has an account on the celebrity dating app Raya, “an exclusive dating and networking platform for people in creative industries.”

As one of Hollywood's biggest leading men, it's safe to say that Channing Tatum is a bonafide hunk. But, that doesn't mean he's an exception to the woes of dating.

So, is Channing single at the moment? Well, the action star reportedly split with most recent girlfriend Jessie J. Keep reading to find out the Step Up star's past dating history.

According to Us Weekly , the Magic Mike star was recently active on the app in late 2019, and his profile even poked fun at his past employment. "And yes, I used to be a stripper," his Raya bio reportedly read.

Channing Tatum has unfortunately added Jessie J to his list of ex-girlfriends.

Fresh off of his split from ex-wife Jenna Dewan, Channing was spotted a few months later with singer Jessie J in October 2018. The couple were then spotted attending each other's shows and even left flirty comments on one another's social media. In March 2019, Channing left a super sweet Instagram post dedicated to his lovely girlfriend.

"Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light. You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby," he captioned the photo.

Source: Getty

While their relationship seemed to be going strong, Us Weekly reported that the pair split in November 2019, but remained, "good friends." However, the split was short-lived as the couple reunited in the new year. "They took a few weeks apart, but ultimately decided they really care about each other," a source told E! News. Channing even cleared up rumors by sharing an adorable snap of the two donning unicorn horns.

He captioned the pic: "Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!" In January, they attended numerous red carpet events together. While the on-and-off couple seemingly reconciled, Channing and Jessie have reportedly split again.

Source: Getty