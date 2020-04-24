Channing Tatum's Relationship History — Who Has the Actor Dated?By Gabrielle Bernardini
As one of Hollywood's biggest leading men, it's safe to say that Channing Tatum is a bonafide hunk. But, that doesn't mean he's an exception to the woes of dating.
It has been reported that the 39-year-old has an account on the celebrity dating app Raya, “an exclusive dating and networking platform for people in creative industries.”
According to Us Weekly, the Magic Mike star was recently active on the app in late 2019, and his profile even poked fun at his past employment. "And yes, I used to be a stripper," his Raya bio reportedly read.
So, is Channing single at the moment? Well, the action star reportedly split with most recent girlfriend Jessie J. Keep reading to find out the Step Up star's past dating history.
Channing Tatum has unfortunately added Jessie J to his list of ex-girlfriends.
Fresh off of his split from ex-wife Jenna Dewan, Channing was spotted a few months later with singer Jessie J in October 2018. The couple were then spotted attending each other's shows and even left flirty comments on one another's social media.
In March 2019, Channing left a super sweet Instagram post dedicated to his lovely girlfriend.
"Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light. You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby," he captioned the photo.
While their relationship seemed to be going strong, Us Weekly reported that the pair split in November 2019, but remained, "good friends." However, the split was short-lived as the couple reunited in the new year.
"They took a few weeks apart, but ultimately decided they really care about each other," a source told E! News. Channing even cleared up rumors by sharing an adorable snap of the two donning unicorn horns.
He captioned the pic: "Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!"
In January, they attended numerous red carpet events together. While the on-and-off couple seemingly reconciled, Channing and Jessie have reportedly split again.
A source told People, "They cared enough about each other to try again but realized it was better to move on. It's totally amicable." Neither the actor or singer have commented on the break up.
Channing and Jenna Dewan mutually ended their marriage.
While filming his breakout role in Step Up in 2006, Channing met and fell in love with Jenna Dewan. The two got engaged in 2008 before marrying one year later.
Jenna gave birth to the couple's only child, daughter Everly. After a 9-year marriage, they announced their separation in April 2018 in a joint Instagram statement.
"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now," the social media post stated.
Their divorce was finalized in November 2019.
Following her divorce, the dancer has since moved on with actor Steve Kazee. The two are currently engaged, and Jenna recently gave birth to their son Callum in March.
Channing was rumored to be dating Amanda Bynes.
Prior to meeting his wife on the set of the dance-inspired movie Step Up, Channing played a hot soccer athlete opposite Amanda Bynes in the film She's the Man.
While his dating life was pretty hush-hush before his breakout role, there were rumors that he was in a relationship with his co-star in 2006. However, neither actors have ever confirmed the romance.