Is 'Firefly Lane' Based on a True Story? The Series Is an Adaptation of Kristin Hannah's Novel

Netflix's new series, Firefly Lane , explores the lifelong bonds of friendship through both the good and bad times. The series is based on Kristin Hannah's novel of the same name and tells the story of Tallulah "Tully" Hart (Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke), who we first meet in 1974 as completely opposite teens living in Seattle.

Through their 30 years of friendship, audiences will watch these two women overcome some of life's biggest hardships, including relationships, heartbreak, and their personal and professional successes and failures.

Firefly Lane is a relatable series that has many wondering if it is based off of a true story.