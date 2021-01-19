'Hook' Just Came to Netflix — So Where Is the Cast Now?

In 1991, Steven Spielberg blew audiences away when he took the fairytale of Peter Pan and reimagined his story in the film Hook. Starring Robin Williams as the adult version of Peter, the movie followed him as he worked to remember who he truly was and battle the legendary villain, Captain Hook, who was played perfectly by Dustin Hoffman.

Netflix decided to bring the nostalgia to millennials and added the classic film to their streaming platform. It’s been 30 years since the premiere of Hook, so what has happened to the cast who played some of the most beloved characters in movie history? Some are thriving while others met tragic ends. Find out where the cast of Hook is now below!