'Sam and Kate' Sees Dustin Hoffman Married to Sissy Spacek — Who Is His Wife in Real Life?

Dustin has been married to his wife, Lisa Hoffman, since 1988. Lisa joked about their long-lasting union with Closer Weekly when she said, “I say in Hollywood it is like dog years, so you have to multiply that by seven."

She also mentioned that her love and affection for him have continued to grow as the years have progressed. She further stated that the way their relationship has been able to stay on the test of time is that they “work hard at it."