Dustin Hurt Is an Actual Gold Miner, so What Is His Net Worth?

After spending four successful seasons on Gold Rush , it was time for Fred and Dustin Hurt to strike out on their own with Gold Rush: White Water . With the spinoff, they've been mining for gold on television, for nine years. At this point they should both be financially comfortable. Here's what we know about their net worth. In other words, heigh-ho, heigh-ho, it's off to worth we go.

What is Dustin Hurt's net worth?

In an interview with Dustin, via Nemo Power Tools' YouTube channel, the first thing we hear him say sums up Dustin perfectly, "My name's Dustin Hurt. I'm on Discovery's Gold Rush: White Water, and I dig for gold for a living." Before that, he was a construction worker in New Orleans until he was 24 years-old.

From there, he landed in California where he was a wildland firefighter. According to ZipRecruiter, the average salary for a wildland firefighter is $54,530 a year, which is decent, until you remember how dangerous the work is. Although, Dustin told Nemo Power Tools that he felt "that was the best job any human could ever have."

Article continues below advertisement

When he got rotated out of the fire crew, his father, Fred Hurt, happened to offer him a position in Alaska, digging for gold. And while that sounds like something out of a movie, it was a legit job. Dustin said "It seemed like a weird thing to do, but I could run a machine, so I was gonna go dig for gold with my father."

When asked what he liked about gold mining, Dustin said, "There's something about the idea of being able to pull gold out of the ground, and make a living off of it." And that's precisely what he's been able to do. The gold that he mines only adds to his net worth of, according to Celebrity Net Worth, $1 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Dustin Hurt Gold miner/Television Personality Net worth: $1 million Birthdate: 1977 Birthplace: New Orleans, Louisiana U.S. Birth name: Dustin Hurt Relationship: Arin Alhum Hanson

Source: Discovery