Dustin Hurt Is an Actual Gold Miner, so What Is His Net Worth?By Jennifer Tisdale
Nov. 6 2021, Published 10:01 a.m. ET
After spending four successful seasons on Gold Rush, it was time for Fred and Dustin Hurt to strike out on their own with Gold Rush: White Water. With the spinoff, they've been mining for gold on television, for nine years. At this point they should both be financially comfortable. Here's what we know about their net worth. In other words, heigh-ho, heigh-ho, it's off to worth we go.
What is Dustin Hurt's net worth?
In an interview with Dustin, via Nemo Power Tools' YouTube channel, the first thing we hear him say sums up Dustin perfectly, "My name's Dustin Hurt. I'm on Discovery's Gold Rush: White Water, and I dig for gold for a living." Before that, he was a construction worker in New Orleans until he was 24 years-old.
From there, he landed in California where he was a wildland firefighter. According to ZipRecruiter, the average salary for a wildland firefighter is $54,530 a year, which is decent, until you remember how dangerous the work is. Although, Dustin told Nemo Power Tools that he felt "that was the best job any human could ever have."
When he got rotated out of the fire crew, his father, Fred Hurt, happened to offer him a position in Alaska, digging for gold. And while that sounds like something out of a movie, it was a legit job. Dustin said "It seemed like a weird thing to do, but I could run a machine, so I was gonna go dig for gold with my father."
When asked what he liked about gold mining, Dustin said, "There's something about the idea of being able to pull gold out of the ground, and make a living off of it." And that's precisely what he's been able to do. The gold that he mines only adds to his net worth of, according to Celebrity Net Worth, $1 million.
Dustin Hurt
Gold miner/Television Personality
Net worth: $1 million
Birthdate: 1977
Birthplace: New Orleans, Louisiana U.S.
Birth name: Dustin Hurt
Relationship: Arin Alhum Hanson
What is Dustin's dad, Fred Hurt's net worth?
Before he began his journey as what is essentially a modern-day treasure hunter, Fred Hurt was a commercial truck driver in the Gulf of Mexico. It was there that he learned about demolition, underwater salvage and mining expeditions. Though he retired in 2004, it was clear he wasn't quite ready to give up working. Fred Hunt is currently worth $6 million, says Celebrity Net Worth, but getting there hasn't been an easy road.
Though Fred has been successful on the show, balancing gold mining and acting has been quite a challenge for him. When Fred and Dustin left the original Gold Rush, before Season 5, it was due to the immense financial toll the show was taking on Fred. In Facebook post Fred apparently said, "If you want a miner, call me. If you wan an actor, pay me like one." Thankfully, we're stuck with both.
Gold Rush: White Water airs Fridays at 9 p.m. EST on Discovery.