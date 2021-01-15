Paul Richardson and Kayla Sheets Were Fired From 'Gold Rush: White Water'

One day after Season 4 of White Water premiered, Kayla alleged in a tweet that her stepbrother and former co-star, Dustin Hurt (who used to be best friends with Paul), is to blame for the couple’s exit from the show.

"Sorry everyone, I fought hard to be on Season 4 but ultimately Dustin said he wouldn’t do the show if I came back," the dredge tender operator and diver wrote on Nov. 14. "I think the little man was intimidated that I could do everything that he did, despite being a woman. I have no regrets for standing up against him. He is a coward."

Dustin hasn't publicly addressed Kayla's claims, but he previously stated that women shouldn’t be part of the mining teams — which is one of the reasons why his friendship with Paul soured. That thinking also caused a rift between him and his dad, "Dakota" Fred Hurt, who hired Kayla (his stepdaughter) at the beginning of Season 3.