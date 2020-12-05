Fred Lewis From 'Gold Rush' Is Married to a Veteran, Too

There are a lot of people who love reality TV shows and it's easy to fall in love with the real-life people in the show. Some reality shows are for drama and others are more a peek inside the life of a certain situation. For Gold Rush , the show follows teams of miners as they face the difficulties and struggles of digging for gold in areas that aren't know for gold.

It's an interesting perspective and the characters on the show are fascinating. Fred Lewis is one of them whose gotten popular from the show — but his wife is amazing, too.

Fred Lewis from 'Gold Rush' has a wife who is quite incredible.

Fans of Discovery Channel show Gold Rush have been enjoying the show for quite some time. It's a show that doesn't seem too exciting on the outside — unless you know the ins and outs of mining. But, it turns out there's a whole lot more drama and skill that goes into this than we realized (of course).

There is far more that goes into the art (and science) of mining, and so for those who aren't interested in digging for gold can find themselves sucked into the life of a gold miner.

On the spin-off of Gold Rush, Gold Rush: Parker's Trail, viewers follow another Klondike winter that shuts down the Yukon. The main crew member, 25-year-old gold mining prodigy Parker Schnabel assembles his crew to help expand his operation to dig year-round.

He, along with his crew, make a long journey to the terrains of Australia — home to some record setting gold nuggets. The show says it's the largest untapped gold reserve in the world, and Parker is hoping he and his group will be able to turn a new leaf in his business.

One crew member, and one of the show's newest faces, is Fred Lewis. He is a highly trained individual, but not traditionally in mining. His background comes from 14 years spent in the military as a Special Forces Medic and member of the Green Berets.

He's done tours in places all over the world — doing some super dangerous missions. So taking on the adventures of mining for gold is likely something right up his alley — and hopefully, more fun, as they take on the outback of Australia. Also, his wife, who has been on the show here and there, has a rather impressive background as well. She's also a former military member, who has a lot of interesting experience that, surprisingly, translates well into the mining world.

According to a post on Facebook, Fred's wife, Khara Lewis is a former psychological operations specialist with the army. She's no one to sleep on and is more than able to help out when needed. The two have been married for over 14 years and have adult children together.

Source: facebook

Viewers have come to know Fred (and Khara) as trustworthy and unafraid to speak up when needed. Fred has a magnetic personality and has spoken up about how his life is now that he's out of the army, something that he and his wife likely share together.