Parker Schnabel Is a Fan-Favorite Miner on 'Gold Rush' — Where Does He Live?

While it's not exactly clear where Parker currently resides (that dude is always on the move, mining his heart out in both Canada and the U.S.), he's a Haines, Alaska, native.

Parker was raised in a world dripping in gold. Of course, that precious gold came with the less-glamorous mountains of dirt and construction vehicles. As mentioned by Discovery GO, Parker always looked up to his grandfather John Schnabel, who ran the family gold mine, Big Nugget, located in Porcupine Creek, Alaska.