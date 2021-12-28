Chase Looney Has Been an Important Part of 'Fixer to Fabulous' — Is He Still on the Show?

Chase is a pivotal member of Fixer to Fabulous since he serves as the construction manager of his on-screen team. The idea that he would possibly part ways with Jenny and Dave at any point in time simply doesn’t make sense! According to Reality Titbit, Chase is very much still part of the show. While there are other construction workers occasionally seen in various episodes of the show, Chase is still the construction manager Jenny and Dave can wholeheartedly depend on