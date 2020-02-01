We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
'Gold Rush' Star Parker Schnabel Has Made More Than You Think Prospecting

Miner turned reality star Parker Schnabel comes from a family of gold diggers, so it's no surprise he is one of the most successful stars on Gold Rush

His grandfather, John Schnabel, was his mentor and biggest inspiration as the owner of the Big Nugget mine. At 16 years old, Parker took over the business and even used his college savings to start his own mining company. Now, at age 25, Parker is a gold-mining champion. 