Source: Facebook

Chris Doumitt's Wife, Sharon, Was Battling Cancer While He Was Stranded Without Any Money

By

Gold Rush is one of the top-rated reality TV shows for a reason: it's because RAW TV does a hell of a job of producing a damn good entertainment product for its viewers.

It also has a lot to do with the personalities on the show and the do-or-die nature of the business they've gotten themselves into. But they have lives home to tend to as well. And Chris and Sharon Doumitt have been through a lot together.

Chris and Sharon Doumitt of 'Gold Rush' have battled cancer together.

There's something to be said about men like Parker Schnabel and Chris Doumitt who will venture into the unknown to dig for gold. They bet all of their fortunes on their ability to find precious stones buried underground and reconciling that action with their personal lives has its own unique set of challenges.

Fans of the show will know that Chris and Sharon went through a tough time when it was revealed that she was battling multiple types of cancers.