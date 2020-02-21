Is 'Gold Rush' Calling It Quits After Season 10 — or Will We See More Prospecting Action?

The prospectors on Discovery channel's Gold Rush have hit it big in more ways than one. Not only are they nailing some impressive gold hauls almost every mining season, but they're becoming household names and reality TV celebrities all over the country. Heck, when I was at a bar in Alaska filming for Ghost Hunters, I immediately recognized Parker Schnabel when he walked in.

Despite the program's massive reach, many fans have the same question: Is this the last season of Gold Rush?