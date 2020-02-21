We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Is 'Gold Rush' Calling It Quits After Season 10 — or Will We See More Prospecting Action?

By

The prospectors on Discovery channel's Gold Rush have hit it big in more ways than one. Not only are they nailing some impressive gold hauls almost every mining season, but they're becoming household names and reality TV celebrities all over the country. Heck, when I was at a bar in Alaska filming for Ghost Hunters, I immediately recognized Parker Schnabel when he walked in.

Despite the program's massive reach, many fans have the same question: Is this the last season of Gold Rush?

The show's currently in its 10th outing which will wrap up on March 6, 2020. Naturally, Discovery hasn't mentioned whether or not it'll be returning for an 11th.

Regardless of how successful a series is, almost every show ultimately becomes more and more expensive to produce over time. On air "talent," even when it comes to reality TV, expect pay raises from season to season, which is only natural.