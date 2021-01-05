If You're Looking to Sign up for Discovery Plus, Here's What You Need to Know

It feels like we've become spoiled with all the options for entertaining ourselves. And there's no sign of those options letting up anytime soon. The latest streaming platform is set to launch, and it will give us even more TV shows to stream and binge. If you want to know how to sign up for Discovery Plus , here's all the information you need to know.

How do I sign up for Discovery Plus?

Discovery Plus is a new streaming channel offered by Discovery. Launching Jan. 4, 2021, the new streaming option will be available on Amazon Fire TV and Roku, as well as on any smart TV, the web, your smartphone, or your tablet. “As we go live with Discovery+ today in the U.S., we are thrilled to be working with best-in-class partners to make it available everywhere our fans are,” David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery Inc., said in a statement.

The streaming platform is fully functional with iOS, Google, and Android platforms, including Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S; Chromecast; and newer Samsung TVs. The availability of Discovery Plus on several devices is one of the selling points of the streaming platform. Given other new streaming services launched without access to Roku or Amazon Fire TV, with Discovery Plus being easily accessed across several devices, it makes the whole sign-up process way easier.

To sign up for Discovery Plus, users should visit discoveryplus.com and click the option for "Start Free Trial." This will give full access to Discovery Plus for a full seven days, allowing you to try it out before making a commitment to pay for it. From there, you have to choose a plan from the two tiers available. The first plan is $4.99 a month which will include advertisements. The second tier, which is ad-free, will cost $6.99 a month. After selecting the pay plan, click continue.

The next step will require you to create a username and password. Once you have that settled and chosen, click "agree and continue," so to signal that you agree with the service's terms and conditions. You'll then be asked to add in your payment information. It's important to note that after the seven-day free trial, if you don't cancel before then, you'll be charged for the next month. After that, click "agree and continue" one final time.

You're done and ready good to start browsing all the titles that come with Discovery Plus, which includes a library of both content we already love and new original content. According to The Streamable, the streaming platform will include all the "Discovery brands, in addition to 55,000 episodes of library content from Discovery, A&E Networks, Group Nine and more."