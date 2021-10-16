‘Gold Rush’ Star Todd Hoffman Is Getting His Own Spin-off Show on Discovery

For whatever reason, people have been wigging out over the prospect of finding a shiny yellow-brownish metal of malleable material under the earth for thousands of years. Why we've decided to kill one another over a substance that really doesn't serve any practical application other than "Look how cool this is" remains a mystery, but we're obsessed with the stuff. Why else would Gold Rush consistently become cable's top-rated program and a huge advertising cashcow for Discovery. And fans of the series want to know if popular-series personality Todd Hoffman is ever returning to it.

Is Todd Hoffman returning to 'Gold Rush'?

It's kind of unfair to chalk up Gold Rush's success entirely to our species' obsession with the specific mineral - the show has managed to gather an intriguing assortment of real-life gold diggers and deftly captures all of the ups and downs, the heartbreaks and victories of being in such a high-stakes business.

Todd Hoffman is one such colorful character in Gold Rush, so it made sense why so many viewers at home where left wondering just where the heck he went after they noticed he was missing from some episodes. Well, that's because he's managed to get his own spin-off series with Discovery, but it won't be with Raw Television, the production company responsible for the success of the original, but another giant in the reality TV series space: Pilgrim Media.

Pilgrim has produced some of the longest-running and most watched reality TV programs for years now, chief among them is Wicked Tuna, Fast N' Loud, Street Outlaws, The Ultimate Fighter, Orange County Choppers, and even the series I was on, Ghost Hunters. Mike Nichols (who also executive produced my show and several other top Pilgrim IPs) will be taking on Todd's spin-off series which will be called Hoffman Family Gold.

Discovery's official press release lays out the stakes for Hoffman and his crew as they jump back into the gold-digging fray: "After ending a checkered mining season in Colorado in 2018, Todd is ready to get back in the game. He’s emptying his life savings with the hope to turn around a distressed mine located nearly 100 miles north of Nome, Alaska. An old mining partner has invested in the nearly 2,500 acres of rugged land."

It continues, "However, after years of greenhorn crews, busted equipment and little to no results, they’re about to go belly up. Todd’s taking a big gamble that he can turn around the operation and produce enough gold to get the mine out of the red. If he pulls it off, Todd will secure the mining rights for the next decade and could build a family legacy. But can he do it in just six weeks before the winter season sets in?"

