Monica Beets May Be Young, but She's Taken the World of 'Gold Rush' by Storm

Like many great reality shows, Gold Rush offers fans a look at a world that most of them are likely to be totally unfamiliar with. The series tells the stories of gold miners who work in Alaska. Over the show's many seasons, fans have been introduced to a number of people who inhabit this world, including the Beets family, led by legendary miner Tony Beets and his daughter, Monica .

Monica was raised in the gold mining world, and she also married someone with mining ties of his own. Her husband, Taylor Myles, is someone she met on the job, and the two wound up getting hitched. Of the two, Monica is definitely the bigger Gold Rush star, but both Monica and Taylor have gold mining in their blood.

At this time, it seems the relationship between Taylor and Monica is still on good terms, so much so that another recent rumor suggested that she may actually be pregnant . The rumor flooded the internet in August and led some fans to congratulate the miner on the news. Ultimately, that rumor turned out not to be true, but it speaks to the way Gold Rush fans sometimes speculate about the show's personalities.

Recently, some have begun to speculate that Monica and Taylor may no longer be together. Given the profile that Monica has established through, she's no stranger to facing internet speculation, and for now, it seems like there's no reason to worry about the state of Monica and Taylor's relationship. She has an Instagram presence, but he's never been a regular feature of it, so it's likely that the two of them just try to keep their relationship private.

Monica has been mining for more than half her life.

Although Monica is not yet 30, her father's intense passion for mining means that she's been doing the work for more than a decade. When she was just 12 years old, her father put her in a front-end loader and told her that she was responsible for figuring out what to do next. Clearly, she figured out, and she's been working alongside her father ever since.

Gold Rush typically films over the summer, and then airs from the fall through the spring. Although it's turned her into a minor celebrity, Monica says that she doesn't enjoy watching herself on TV. "Super fun fact, I don’t watch the show. I can’t stand it," she said in an interview Monsters and Critics from 2017.