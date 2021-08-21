The 'Gold Rush' Crew Returns to Alaska After Haines Has Its Worst Storm in More Than 20 Years

The cast of Gold Rush has had their fair share of run-ins with danger after a decade of going toe-to-toe with the elements of nature. Although the crew can normally prepare for any problem that comes their way, this was not the case in December of 2020.

In the Gold Rush spinoff, Gold Rush: Winter’s Fortune, the crew heads back to familiar ground after a tragedy that left the city in shambles. But what happened in Haines, Alaska?