Dave Turin Got Into a Calamitous Fight With Trey Poulson Before Leaving 'Gold Rush'

"I did question whether I was in the right spot," Dave Turin said about the complications he had to face throughout the shooting of Season 7 of Gold Rush in an interview with People.

The star famously left the show a few years ago after he got into a physical altercation with fellow cast member Trey Poulson — which turned out to be the final straw. So, what exactly happened to Dave? What did he get up to since leaving Gold Rush?