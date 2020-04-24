Casey Morgan Has to Prove Himself on Every 'Gold Rush' Show He Appears On

The stakes are always high on any variation of Gold Rush on the Discovery Channel. The cast of the series consists of real life gold miners, who have focused their full-time efforts to attempt to strike it rich. The series is one of the most popular and watched offerings on the network, so it's no surprise that the miners have become stars in their own right.

Though he angered the Hurts, Casey next appeared on two episodes of Gold Rush: The Dirt , which is a post-show breakdown.

Casey Morgan (who also goes by K.C.) first appeared on Gold Rush: White Water in 2018, which followed the father-son duo Dakota and Dustin Hurt, and their Alaska dredging expedition. Casey perhaps became best known for being accused of sabotaging an excavation.

Who is Casey Morgan from Gold Rush? Off the show, he is a dedicated husband and father. Find out more about his time on the show, and what he does when he's not looking for gold.

Now, Casey is a cast member on Gold Rush: Dave Turin's Lost Mine, and he's working as the rock truck driver.

Who is Casey Morgan from 'Gold Rush'?

Before appearing on any of the Gold Rush franchises, Casey had more than 10 years of experience in mining. His areas of expertise included suction gold dredge driving, dredge diving, and diving. The Arizona native made his first appearance on the show in 2018 with White Water. During Season 2 of the show, Casey's dredging hose was blocked with rocks and he had to come above water. Dustin Hurt then accused Casey of being lazy and trying to sabotage the excavation because he was tired.

He also claimed that Casey had shoved his dredge into the dirt on purpose in order to get it blocked. "These guys all want to freak out. I've been down there all day, but if Dustin wants to get back then I don't really give a f--k," Casey said. After the crew learned that the issue was because of the hose and not Casey's own doing, his reputation was restored as was his work ethic.

