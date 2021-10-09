‘Gold Rush’ Star Tony Beets’ Dredge Sank Twice… But It Wasn’t a Sunk Cost

Gold miner Tony Beets is Gold Rush ’s resident innovator, as fans saw in the Discovery series’ Oct. 8 episode “Madmax or Mad Man.” But those who saw what happened with Tony’s dredge in that episode can attest that the $1 million machine was a golden investment.

“The dredge is by far the most efficient washplant I’ve ever had,” Tony said on the show. “Dollar for dollar, cost per yard, I’m gonna beat most of these big guys out there. They’re never even gonna get close.”

But the dredge has sometimes been a headache for Tony, too. Here are some of the highs and lows…