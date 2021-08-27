'Gold Rush' Fan Fave Parker Schnabel Appears to Be Living His Best Life

According to Parker's Instagram , he's doing just fine. He's focused on working and mining even when Gold Rush isn't on the air. Although he doesn't post much, it's clear that he's just living his best life right now. The Discovery show's last season ended March 2020. As of right now, there are 11 seasons, and a 12th hasn't been confirmed by the network. But someone else is speaking up.

In an April 2021 interview, Gold Rush star Rick Ness told Looper that the 12th season was going to happen. "It's a thing, yeah," he said. "I've got the same few guys and I got a couple of really good new additions to it."

He clarified that he's not always looking to get a bigger group of miners together, but they did haul in $2 million last year, so he might need more people to help keep up the momentum.