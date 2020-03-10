Alphy Hoffman Was the Alleged Leader of a Pedophile Ring That Targeted Corey Feldman

A little over two years ago, former child star Corey Feldman revealed the name of a man he claims molested him in the late 1980s. That man is one-time Hollywood club owner Alphy Hoffman.

Tales of Alphy’s alleged abuse are scattered throughout Feldman’s new documentary, My Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys, which also details the supposed assaults of Corey Haim, who died at the age of 38 in 2010.