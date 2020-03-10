We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: The Dr. Oz Show

Alphy Hoffman Was the Alleged Leader of a Pedophile Ring That Targeted Corey Feldman

A little over two years ago, former child star Corey Feldman revealed the name of a man he claims molested him in the late 1980s. That man is one-time Hollywood club owner Alphy Hoffman.

Tales of Alphy’s alleged abuse are scattered throughout Feldman’s new documentary, My Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys, which also details the supposed assaults of Corey Haim, who died at the age of 38 in 2010.

Alphy failed to respond to the allegations levied against him in 2017, leading some to suspect that he’ll once again choose to stay silent. But the biggest question remains: where is the purported pedophile ringleader now?