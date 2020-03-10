Corey Feldman Names Charlie Sheen in His Documentary, 'The Rape of Two Coreys'By Joseph Allen
Corey Feldman has finally started to name names. In his new documentary (My) Story: The Rape of Two Coreys, the former child star offers a list of men who he says sexually assaulted both him and his friend Corey Haim. One of the most high-profile names in the documentary is Charlie Sheen, who Feldman accuses of raping Haim in the 1980s.
Charlie Sheen starred in 'Lucas' alongside Corey Haim in 1986.
Feldman alleges that the rape took place while the two were filming the Steven Spielberg film Lucas together in 1986. Feldman said that Haim told him about the rape after the fact. In the past, Sheen has categorically denied engaging in any sort of improper behavior with Haim.
Feldman made it clear that Haim didn’t mention the allegation in an off-hand manner. "This wasn’t like a one time thing he said in passing. It wasn't like, 'Oh, by the way, this happened.' He went into great detail," Feldman said in the documentary. "He told me, 'Charlie bent me over in between two trailers and put Crisco oil on my butt and raped me in broad daylight. Anybody could have walked by, anybody could have seen it.'"
Haim, who died of pneumonia in 2010, was 13 at the time, and Charlie was 19. Other people interviewed for the documentary confirmed that Haim had told them directly, or that they had heard about it afterwards. “He shared with me that on the set of Lucas that he was raped as a little boy," Feldman's ex-wife Susannah Sprague said. "He told me that it was his co-star and he told me that it was Charlie Sheen that did it.”
Who else did Corey Feldman name in the documentary?
In addition to discussing Haim’s allegations, Feldman, who produced the documentary, also discussed the men he alleges had assaulted him while he was a child. He names three men who he had previously accused of sexual abuse: nightclub owner Alphy Hoffman, former talent manager Marty Weiss, and actor Jon Grissom.
Grissom co-starred with Feldman and Haim in License to Drive and Dream a Little Dream. Feldman also accused Dominick Brascia, a former actor, of sexually abusing Haim.
Jon and Marty have both denied the allegations made against them, while Alphy has yet to speak publicly about them. In a YouTube comment, Jon said “I said it’s not me I’m sick and tired of saying that when no one listens. So goddamnit I’m not repeating it anymore," according to Page Six.
Marty, meanwhile, made a statement on Twitter last month about the allegations against him. "Corey Haim would never grandstand sex abuse for profit nor would he have thrown innocent names around due to personal vendettas,” Marty wrote. “The fact that Feldman uses me to convince ppl that CH was a sex fiend is horrific and exposes both his jealousy of Haim & CF’s friendship with me." Alphy has not spoken out about the allegations since Feldman brought them forward on The Dr. Oz Show in 2017.
