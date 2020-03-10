We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Corey Feldman Names Charlie Sheen in His Documentary, 'The Rape of Two Coreys'

Corey Feldman has finally started to name names. In his new documentary (My) Story: The Rape of Two Coreys, the former child star offers a list of men who he says sexually assaulted both him and his friend Corey Haim. One of the most high-profile names in the documentary is Charlie Sheen, who Feldman accuses of raping Haim in the 1980s. 

Charlie Sheen starred in 'Lucas' alongside Corey Haim in 1986.

Feldman alleges that the rape took place while the two were filming the Steven Spielberg film Lucas together in 1986. Feldman said that Haim told him about the rape after the fact. In the past, Sheen has categorically denied engaging in any sort of improper behavior with Haim. 