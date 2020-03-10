Corey Feldman Names Charlie Sheen in His Documentary, 'The Rape of Two Coreys'

Haim, who died of pneumonia in 2010, was 13 at the time, and Charlie was 19. Other people interviewed for the documentary confirmed that Haim had told them directly, or that they had heard about it afterwards. “He shared with me that on the set of Lucas that he was raped as a little boy," Feldman's ex-wife Susannah Sprague said. "He told me that it was his co-star and he told me that it was Charlie Sheen that did it.”