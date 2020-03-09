Corey Feldman Is Going to Out Hollywood Child Predators in Upcoming Documentary

Corey Feldman Is Going to Out Hollywood Child Predators in Upcoming DocumentaryBy Mustafa Gatollari
It's a dark, but open secret that's existed in Hollywood for decades: the abuse of young child stars. While there's been a reckoning wrought against Harvey Weinstein for his treatment of actresses over the years, some conspiracy theorists believe that no justice will ever be dealt to those guilty of crimes against children in Tinseltown.
Which is why a lot of people want to know who exactly Corey Feldman names in his upcoming documentary.
My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys is a new film set to be released by the child star that names the alleged abusers who assaulted and exploited both Corey Feldman and Corey Haim.
The duo had a string of successful films throughout the '80s and were household names. However, as time progressed, it was evident that the two men struggled in dealing with their fame.
While many chalked it up to "too much too soon" Feldman became vocal about the trauma he and Haim were subjected to.
It's important to note just how meteoric of a rise Corey Haim enjoyed from such a young age. As a child, Corey was more interested in playing ice hockey, but was noticed while attending auditions with his sister. It didn't take long for him to get leading roles in huge projects. He received heaps of praise for his role in Lucas, with glowing reviews from critics everywhere.
Corey Feldman also had a similar career trajectory.
While the two actors are most remembered for their films, notably, The Lost Boys (and six other feature films), they were featured in other blockbusters as well. Corey Feldman secured a leading role in The Goonies and, like Haim, was a household name featured in top '80s film productions.
Both he and Haim were constantly in the running for similar roles early on in their careers, and were best friends both on and off-camera.
Sadly, they also suffered from similar addiction problems. The two Coreys were vocal about their early struggles with drugs and alcohol, along with the problems in "shaking off" the child actor "stigma." Once they were grown up, getting high-profile roles was proving to be difficult, even if a look at their respective IMDB pages lists plenty of on-screen and voice acting credits for both artists.
In 2010, Corey Haim sadly died of pneumonia at the age of 38, and it wasn't until after he passed away that his longtime friend and co-star, Feldman, made some of the first public accusations against a "Hollywood mogul" for the License to Drive star's death. In Feldman's 2013 book, Coreyography, Feldman said that Haim "had been tricked into engaging in a painful session of anal sex by a man on the [Lucas] movie set."
Feldman continued, "The man told Haim that sex between men and boys was normal in Hollywood, saying that 'all the guys in the entertainment world do it."
As for his own experiences, Corey Feldman says that he had tried to blow the whistle on perverts in the entertainment industry for decades, but that the information was "buried" each time.
He claims that two men molested him when he was a teenager, feeding him drugs and alcohol and taking advantage of him when he was inebriated.
Feldman says that My Truth will name men who abused both him and his late friend, along with tales from other sexual abuse survivors, like former Young and the Restless actor, Kristoff St. John, who passed away in 2019 at 52 years of age.
"This film would not be the same without his powerful presence, and I thank God we caught up with him still looking strong and healthy and giving a very solid interview, which officially and sadly marks his last on-screen appearance," Feldman said.
How to watch Corey Feldman's documentary and find out who he names:
You'll be able to screen the documentary on MyTruthDoc.com for $20, where it will officially be available to stream on Monday, March 9, at 8 p.m. PDT.
Feldman's promised to name Hollywood's abusers for some time now, and there have been several stories that call the actor's credibility, and sanity, into question. But as journalist Hadley Freeman for The Guardian writes, "Harvey Weinstein hired ex-Mossad agents to discredit journalists who were investigating him and women who accused him of rape. So crazy can sometimes be the truth."
We'll see if that's the case once his documentary drops.
More from Distractify:
The New AHCA Bill Lists Sexual Assault And Domestic Abuse As 'Pre-Existing Conditions'
Indian Actress Fought Back Against Attacker Until Police Arrived To Arrest Him
Caroline Flack Left 'Love Island' After an Assault Charge — but Who Will Replace Her?