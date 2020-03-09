We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Corey Feldman Is Going to Out Hollywood Child Predators in Upcoming Documentary

It's a dark, but open secret that's existed in Hollywood for decades: the abuse of young child stars. While there's been a reckoning wrought against Harvey Weinstein for his treatment of actresses over the years, some conspiracy theorists believe that no justice will ever be dealt to those guilty of crimes against children in Tinseltown.

Which is why a lot of people want to know who exactly Corey Feldman names in his upcoming documentary.

My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys is a new film set to be released by the child star that names the alleged abusers who assaulted and exploited both Corey Feldman and Corey Haim.

The duo had a string of successful films throughout the '80s and were household names. However, as time progressed, it was evident that the two men struggled in dealing with their fame.

While many chalked it up to "too much too soon" Feldman became vocal about the trauma he and Haim were subjected to.