Don't Cancel Bob Saget Just Yet — He Wasn't Named in Corey Feldman's Documentary

Despite what the popular misconception holds, the standup comedian, television host, and actor didn't feature in the explosive documentary shedding new light on the harrowing acts of child sexual abuse taking place in the industry.

The premiere of (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys took place at the Director's Guild of America, Los Angeles, on March 9, 2020 — in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of Corey Haim's tragic death — and the first tweets started rolling in shortly after.