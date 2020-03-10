We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
bob-saget-corey-feldman-2-1583854261377.jpg
Source: Getty

Don't Cancel Bob Saget Just Yet — He Wasn't Named in Corey Feldman's Documentary

By

A social media user has falsely named Bob Saget as one of the Hollywood superstars guilty of committing child sexual abuse. The tweet went out shortly after the release of Cory Feldman's groundbreaking documentary, My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys, which lists the name of actors and directors with a history of abuse. Alphy Hoffman, Marty Weiss, Jon Grissom, Dominick Brascia, Charlie Sheen, Bob Hoffman are facing new allegations. Unlike the tweet states, the movie doesn't mention Bob Saget.

Bob Saget isn't referenced in the new Corey Feldman documentary.

Despite what the popular misconception holds, the standup comedian, television host, and actor didn't feature in the explosive documentary shedding new light on the harrowing acts of child sexual abuse taking place in the industry.  

The premiere of (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys took place at the Director's Guild of America, Los Angeles, on March 9, 2020 — in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of Corey Haim's tragic death — and the first tweets started rolling in shortly after. 